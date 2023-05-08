Draper Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $379.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,863. The stock has a market cap of $288.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

