Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Up 8.7%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.54. 84,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 142,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on DFH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.
Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47.
Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Finders Homes (DFH)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.