Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Up 8.7%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.54. 84,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 142,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

