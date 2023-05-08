Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$17.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DIR.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.25.

DIR.UN stock opened at C$14.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$10.25 and a 1 year high of C$15.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

