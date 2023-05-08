Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a C$17.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research note on Thursday.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

