Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,189,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,835 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.40% of Pembina Pipeline worth $74,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $32.66. 211,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,972. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.493 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

