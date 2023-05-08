Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 2,473,075 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,473,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $109,877,000. Ventas makes up about 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.62% of Ventas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,333,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,455,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,566,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,607,000 after acquiring an additional 29,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,993,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 131,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after acquiring an additional 761,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,763,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,991,000 after acquiring an additional 37,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Ventas Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 476,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,716. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -397.42, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.