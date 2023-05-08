Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,073,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939,581 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.47% of Evergy worth $67,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 0.4 %

EVRG stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $62.31. 102,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

