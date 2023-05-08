Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 966,925 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.19% of Equity Residential worth $42,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equity Residential Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $63.07. 224,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,511. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

