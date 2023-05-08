Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,471,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,350 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities comprises about 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.94% of Essential Utilities worth $117,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.77. 257,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,627. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

