Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $145.62 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,413 shares during the quarter. Ameren comprises about 1.8% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.63% of Ameren worth $145,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $5,938,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $10,181,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEE stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.36. The company had a trading volume of 151,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,802. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $97.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

