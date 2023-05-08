Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,631,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,365 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $88,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,731,000 after buying an additional 312,187 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NYSE:REXR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 145,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

