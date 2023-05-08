Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139,260 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.13% of ONEOK worth $38,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 52,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.84. 336,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,604. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

