Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 15,000 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.14% of IDEX worth $23,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IDEX by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 9.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth $569,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $210.40. The stock had a trading volume of 44,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.30 and a 200 day moving average of $225.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

