Dundas Partners LLP Buys 6,405 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dundas Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 3.3% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $30,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after acquiring an additional 499,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,638,180,000 after purchasing an additional 185,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,518,000 after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,602,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,201. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

