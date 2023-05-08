Dundas Partners LLP Has $25.76 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dundas Partners LLP grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 2.8% of Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.55. The stock had a trading volume of 364,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

