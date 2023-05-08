Dundas Partners LLP Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dundas Partners LLP boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.4% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 49,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 128,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.0 %

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.49. 5,815,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,170,797. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.49. The company has a market capitalization of $189.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.