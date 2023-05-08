EAC Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.17 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $72.05 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EAC has traded up 54.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00292811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012244 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000840 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01055007 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

