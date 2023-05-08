East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Molly Campbell Acquires 650 Shares

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) Director Molly Campbell acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,011.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

EWBC stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.76. 1,099,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.51. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

