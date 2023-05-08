Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

DEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $14.22 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 341.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,517,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,849,000 after buying an additional 758,533 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth $552,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.