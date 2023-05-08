Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) CEO Sells $5,976,386.00 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $173.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,185,126,000 after acquiring an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,538,000 after purchasing an additional 351,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,505,000 after buying an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,746,000 after buying an additional 157,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.