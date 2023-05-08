Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) CEO Sells $5,976,386.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECLGet Rating) CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $173.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,185,126,000 after acquiring an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,538,000 after purchasing an additional 351,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,505,000 after buying an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,746,000 after buying an additional 157,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.