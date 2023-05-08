Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Rating Reiterated by 92 Resources

92 Resources reissued their maintains rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.20.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.25. 136,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $179.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.59.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 50,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 53,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.