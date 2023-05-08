Electroneum Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.68 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $42.68 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003531 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000656 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009293 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,945,358,306 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

