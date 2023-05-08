Electronic Arts (EA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.42 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

