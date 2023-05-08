Element Fleet Management (EFN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$292.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.34%.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

TSE EFN opened at C$17.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$10.99 and a 1-year high of C$20.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.48.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 27,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$494,130.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Director Jay A. Forbes bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,849,520.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$494,130.00. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFN. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.38.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.