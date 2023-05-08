Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock valued at $403,615,977 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

NYSE:LLY opened at $429.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.02 and a 200-day moving average of $354.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.00 and a 52 week high of $434.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

