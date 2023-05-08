Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Eight Capital

Eight Capital reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,415,340,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

