Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ECPG. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Encore Capital Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Encore Capital Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.48. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Institutional Trading of Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.0% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,623,000 after purchasing an additional 355,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 721,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,125,000 after buying an additional 229,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $10,468,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,187,000 after acquiring an additional 177,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 431.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 204,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 166,362 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

