Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EDR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

EDR stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,454.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $661,306.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,006 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,467. Corporate insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

