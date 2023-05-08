Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. The company had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

Energizer Stock Performance

Energizer stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. Energizer has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.19%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Energizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Energizer during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 11.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

