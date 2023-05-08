Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down to $17.46

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.46, but opened at $17.09. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 1,938 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enlight Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLT. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,336,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $835,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,594,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $13,485,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $15,536,000.

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

