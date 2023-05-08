Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 658,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $43,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.06. The company had a trading volume of 120,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,191. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $115.43.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.30.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

