EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3,874.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,474 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,346,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

EOG stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.05. The company had a trading volume of 332,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,257. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.93.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

