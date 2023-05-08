EOS (EOS) Tops One Day Volume of $93.31 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, EOS has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $93.31 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003319 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003674 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003184 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001007 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,090,405,632 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

