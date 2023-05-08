EOS (EOS) Tops One Day Volume of $93.31 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, EOS has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $93.31 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006853 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003319 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003674 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001005 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003184 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002600 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001007 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,090,405,632 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
