EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to C$78.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EQB to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

EQB Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $44.47 on Thursday. EQB has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58.

About EQB

EQB, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

