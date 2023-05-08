Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Utilities also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-1.90 EPS.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,693. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 127,695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.