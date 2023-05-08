Ethereum (ETH) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $223.47 billion and approximately $7.69 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,857.04 or 0.06565182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00056195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00037669 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018946 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,334,908 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

