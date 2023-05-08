Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Oppenheimer

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ETSY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Etsy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Etsy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.04.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $90.00 on Thursday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.63.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.