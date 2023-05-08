EverCommerce (EVCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. EverCommerce has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.94 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. On average, analysts expect EverCommerce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVCM stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. EverCommerce has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In related news, CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 3,039 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $29,113.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $974,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,798 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $39,537.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,877,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,541,558.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $466,621 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

EVCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

