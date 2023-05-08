Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.76-1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.68 million.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.49. 465,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.86. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $140.18.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $668.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.43.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

See Also

