Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FPI. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Farmland Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Farmland Partners stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.49 million, a PE ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,170.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Farmland Partners news, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,170.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,512.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Farmland Partners by 545.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Stories

