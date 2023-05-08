Fei USD Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $33.56 million and $373,964.29 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003412 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00024667 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018692 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,836.95 or 0.99998350 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,597,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,337,601 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,597,357.46823735 with 35,337,600.80689604 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96127056 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $688,033.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

