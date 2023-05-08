Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Volume Tops $32.21 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $225.00 million and $32.21 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00056651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00038052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,166,361 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.