F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 8.0 %

FG stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. F&G Annuities & Life has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at F&G Annuities & Life

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,305.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,402,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,571,982.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FG. Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 4.7% in the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 14.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

About F&G Annuities & Life

