Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.20. 2,428,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,871. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.