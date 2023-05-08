Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,052 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 801,970 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.12% of Devon Energy worth $46,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.32.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,462,349. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.