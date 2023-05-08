Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.15% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $26,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,744 shares of company stock worth $22,802,358. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.0 %

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $364.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,264. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $376.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.92.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

