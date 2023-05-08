Fiera Capital Corp Has $17.61 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.28% of RH worth $17,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,319,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RH by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RH by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in RH by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of RH traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $255.89. The stock had a trading volume of 74,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,592. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $351.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RH. StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

