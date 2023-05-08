Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 61,107 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,107 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.12% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $20,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,468. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

