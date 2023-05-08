Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,839 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.23% of MongoDB worth $31,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.01. The stock had a trading volume of 178,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,939. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $390.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,228,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,228,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total value of $1,177,652.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,901 shares of company stock worth $25,096,177. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

