Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,667 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.26% of HubSpot worth $36,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in HubSpot by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in HubSpot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in HubSpot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,656,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in HubSpot by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.04.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $442.46. 52,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.30. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $468.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

